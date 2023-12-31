A lady got N20 million in her bank account, and she was left in total shock as she wasn't expecting such an amount from anyone

She went to the bank to check, and she saw that the money was mistakenly sent by a company located in Laogos

In a bid to return the money to the company, the lady travelled from Ilorin, Kwara state, to Lagos, where the company is based

A Nigerian lady displayed an exemplary act of honesty after she returned N20 million sent to her account by a company.

The lady, identified on X as @ps_wears said she received the money in her account and she was left in total shock.

The N20 million was sent to her by mistake, and she returned it. Photo credit: X/@ps_wears and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Because she was not expecting such a huge amount from anyone or source, she vowed to return the money to the rightful owner.

The N20m belonged to a company in Lagos

Upon investigation, she discovered that the money belonged to a company located in Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She took up the challenge and travelled from Ilorin, Kwara state, to Lagos to explain what happened to the company.

But she was first denied entry into the company's premises and she had to lodge in a hotel as she was not a s staff and had no appointment.

Her words:

"I got to the company gate and security said I can't go in, except I am invited by a staff. I was careful not to tell why I came, make them no follow me or harm me. I thought I would sort it and head back home. Day 1 didn't yield any results. I had to lodge and think of what to do next."

"Day 2 I got to the gate while staff were entering, and I joined them. I entered the premises and went straight to admin and explained why I was there. They sent an accountant, and when the man came, he was confused. He didn't even know an error had been made. They thought they paid someone for supply, not knowing they paid the wrong account.

"When they checked, they came back. The man almost carried me. We went to the bank the next day. The bank manager heard my story, and I signed some documents for the transfer once the account was unfrozen. I left for Ilorin in peace, and days after the accountant called they, they received their money."

To appreciate her honesty, the lady said the company sent her the sum of N500,000 as a reward.

See the full story below:

Reactions as lady returns N20 million mistakenly sent to her account

@subpharmacist said:

"I love it when good deeds are rewarded."

@Lugard_Tareotu commented:

"Fantastic. Really good and inspiring stuff. Well done."

Man returns N10.8 million

A Nigerian mechanic named Timothy has been publicly celebrated for his demonstration of honesty.

Timothy's account was mistakenly credited with the sum of N10.8 million, and he did not hesitate to do what was right.

His boss was impressed and recommended him to whoever cared to listen that Timothy was a good person.

Source: Legit.ng