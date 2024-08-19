A Nigerian woman said she does not pay her tithe in church but instead, she uses the money to cook food

The food she cooks is taken to the streets and shared to the less privileged instead of paying the money to church

While many people appreciated the woman, others said she should not have posted the video on social media

A Nigerian woman has gone viral after cooking food and sharing it with the less privileged.

The woman said the money she used to cook the food was her tithe money.

The woman said she uses her tithe to cook for people. Photo credit: TikTok/Zibet.

Source: TikTok

According to Zibet, she uses her tithe money to feed people who are hungry in the streets instead of paying it to the church.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the woman quoted a portion of the Bible to back up her action.

The video showed many people taking packed food from the boot of her car which was parked in public.

She quoted Deuteronomy 14:28-29:

"At the end of every third year you shall bring out the tithe of your produce of that year and store it up within your gates. And the Levite, because he has no portion nor inheritance with you, and the stranger and the fatherless and the widow who are within your gates, may come and eat and be satisfied, that the Lord your God may bless you in all the work of your hand which you do."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman cooks for poor people

@Charly Papas said:

"Once it's on camera it's no more useful...some of us do more than this on a daily but the difference is that we don't even want ppl to know..anyways good one."

@Ruth said:

"Yes the best way of tithing my dear sister."

Man shares video of RCCG kitchen

A Nigerian man attended the 72nd Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The man was in the kitchen where food was being prepared for the congregation at the RCCG 2024 national convention.

There were many people in the large kitchen in the Redemption Camp located along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng