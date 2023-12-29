A Nigerian lady revealed that she quit her undergraduate degree at UNIZIK to pursue nursing school

She had no interest in nursing school until her parents persuaded her to give it a chance

She admitted that she took the entrance exam without studying or expecting to pass, but she managed to score high enough

A Nigerian lady has shared her remarkable journey of how she left her undergraduate degree at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) to enroll in nursing school, and how her decision has made her a viral sensation on the internet.

She confessed that she had no interest or passion for nursing school at first, but her parents encouraged her to consider it as a viable option for her future.

Lady speaks on her school. Photo credit: @luckykings/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She reluctantly agreed to take the entrance exam, without doing any preparation or having any confidence in her ability to pass.

To her surprise, she scored well enough to earn a spot in the nursing school, and that was the turning point of her life.

She discovered that she actually enjoyed nursing and found it rewarding and fulfilling. She also gained a lot of admiration and support from online users who were inspired by her story and praised her courage and determination.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nrs_Faith reacted:

“Nursing will draw you closer to God,cos for almost all the exams, you need God's Grace to excel in them.”

OlachiR commented:

“But shege front and back jUst for nursing but I didn't give up even when I was mocked by some people and yes here I am a RN, RM,RPHN, BNSC and Bls.”

Oluwakhemi928:

“Next year will not pass me by.”

Marah:

“You no know wetin God do for you currently doing biochem still have eyes for nursing.”

Estherdimpleo:

“Omo ur actually talking to me in my 30Olevel in the uni and my dad is still insisting I rewrite jamb or go to a sch of nursing.”

Jessie:

“I gained admission into a nursing school after so many attempts but lost my sponsor currently at home Rip mom.”

Khadeejahidris:

“Same as me too.. i had to leave Bayero university kano where i was studying botany and applied for another university that gave me nursing.”

Xoey:

“Me watching this wen I have my pre- cOuncil exam tomorrow I claim your prayers.”

