A woman on X has garnered attention after sharing the messages she received from individuals seeking relationship connections

The messages showed a variety of preferences and locations, ranging from the USA to the UK, and even specific ethnic backgrounds

The woman invited interested parties to reach out if they wanted to connect with any of the potential matches

A beautiful Nigerian woman has taken a huge step to link individuals interested in finding life partners.

The woman identified as @dearolaa on X shared messages revealing a variety of preferences and locations, ranging from the USA to the UK, and even specific ethnic backgrounds for potential suitors.

Lady in UK announces search for life partner

Source: Getty Images

Woman shares requests of individuals seeking life partners

One of the messages she received was from a 31-year-old lady residing in the USA, who expressed her desire for a genuine match in either the USA or Canada.

This sparked interest among social media users, as the potential for an international connection added an exciting element to the story.

Another set of messages caught the attention of online audiences as two Muslim guys living in the UK expressed their desire for matches within the country.

Additionally, a young Christian man in Hull also sought a potential partner within the UK. The diversity of preferences within a specific location intrigued netizens and added depth to the story.

In London, an Igbo man expressed his interest in finding an Igbo girl within the city or its surrounding areas.

This request for an ethnic connection resonated with individuals who appreciated the importance of shared cultural backgrounds in relationships.

Olaa wrote in her caption;

“I said you won't end this year single, so this beautiful 31 years old lady lives in USA texted me yesterday asking for a genuine match. She wants someone in USA or Canada. Two Muslim guys living in Uk also wants a match in Uk as well.

"A young Christian dude in hull also wants someone in Uk. Lastly this Igbo man in London wants an Igbo girl in London or its environs. Please dm if you're interested in connecting with any of them.”

Reactions as several individuals seek life partners

Netizens reacted in the comments section and Legit.ng gathered their reactions below.

@LarryXcell commented:

“She wants someone in USA or Canada. She never ready.”

@massive_Edafe commented:

“So she no want people when day Nigeria.”

@laurentdarl reacted:

“I am still single sha.”

@Dex2ro said:

“Can I apply for the 31 yr old lady.”

@Georgebabss reacted:

“It's always the men looking for ladies.”

@chiko4_n said:

“It's funny Nigerians living abroad don't want Nigerians living in Nigeria now u understand way we all need to japa.”

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng