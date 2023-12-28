A Nigerian lady expressed her frustration over the shortage of men who wanted to date in the UK

She revealed that the dearth of men looking for relationships was so severe that they were not swayed by any provocative clothing

She also stated that women could not afford to play hard to get as they would in Nigeria

A Nigerian woman shared her disappointment and frustration over the situation of dating in the UK, which was vastly different from what she was used to in Nigeria.

She revealed that the number of men who were interested in pursuing serious relationships was so low that it was almost impossible to find a suitable partner.

She, @presidentkashy, added that even dressing in a revealing manner did not have any effect on the men, who seemed to be indifferent or uninterested in women.

She also stated that the dating culture in the UK did not allow women to play hard to get or be coy, as they could in a country like Nigeria, where men were usually more eager and enthusiastic about women.

She employed those who were finding it hard to be in a relationship to seek the face of God in Birmingham.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ajayigabriel5129 reacted:

“Make then call you make you implicate them.”

User9968001766191 said:

“God will provide a gud man for our single ladies over there.”

Airdroplecho wrote:

“Loizzzz so Koji dey catch you too.”

Kojekon:

“Trust in God for the best , not just any heart breaker or any man . Don't give in to temptation . You may come home prayerfully to find true love.”

Replas :

“Easy money come back home na.”

Mubarak:

“Everyone has bills to run oo.”

Olatunjioluwatayo:

“Hello beautiful lady. Pay my flight make I come dey take care of your company otutu yen po.”

