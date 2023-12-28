A lady has shared a list of countries that Canadian international students can travel to without a visa

The informative video quickly gained popularity, providing valuable insights for students planning their travel adventures

Her followers, majorly Canadian international students, reacted to her informative video with piqued interest

A young lady has garnered significant attention after unveiling a list of visa-free travel destinations for Canadian international students.

The video shared by the woman known as @bytyrina_sese_fashion on TikTok quickly gained traction, offering valuable information for students seeking to explore the world without the hassle of obtaining visas.

Lady shares list of visa-free countries Photo credit: @Bloomberg/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with this story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Lady reveals visa-free travel opportunities for Canadian international students

The user's informative content sparked curiosity and excitement among viewers.

Through her TikTok video, the lady listed several countries where Canadian international students can travel freely without the need for a visa.

The destinations included Bermuda, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cuba, Costa Rica, Belize, and Georgia in Europe.

Each location offers unique cultural experiences, breathtaking landscapes, and the opportunity for students to immerse themselves in new environments without the burden of visa requirements.

Reactions as lady shares visa-free countries

The TikTok video quickly went viral, captivating the attention of Canadian international students and travel enthusiasts alike.

Viewers were thrilled to discover the visa-free travel opportunities available to them, inspiring a sense of wanderlust and igniting travel aspirations.

ALL ABOUT BOSS BISHOP said:

“Shaaa I for just use my study permit go Mexico, I'll then cross enter the USA.”

Zarinakurr reacted:

“Dominican Republic?”

Kelvado commented:

“Is this real? Honestly?”

@olaniyisodiq reacted:

“Are you trying to say that a study permit is an automatic passport.”

Huncho Goodlife said:

“There's a lot more countries. We have Jamaica too.”

Watch the video below:

Abroad-based lady dishes advice to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user with the handle @becky.moyo has shared valuable advice for individuals planning to travel to the United Kingdom in September. Based on her personal experience, she provided a comprehensive list of items to pack and important steps to take upon arrival.

In the video, Becky advised travellers to bring enough clothes, including jean trousers and a jean jacket. She also suggested that ladies bring edge controls and an ample supply of wigs. Other essential items she mentioned included chargers, needles, threads, extra buttons, one or two thermal wears, a Bible, and all necessary skincare products.

Becky recommended shopping for sneakers in Nigeria and bringing enough perfumes. She advised travellers to pack blades but not in their hand luggage. Additionally, she suggested bringing one or two bedsheets and carrying a wrapper.

Source: Legit.ng