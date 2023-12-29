A man has expressed his frustration online after his fiancée who was recovering from an illness left his house in anger

According to the man, his fiancee flared up because she was asked to cook for 70 of his family members

The man said the incident left a negative impression on his family members and their relationship may be in jeopardy

A Nigerian man has shared details of his recent visit to Badagry with his fiancée to meet his extended family.

He shared his ordeal with a Twitter user identified as @dr_adetountanni who leaked the messages on the X app.

According to him, he expected his partner to cook for approximately 70 family members, including cousins and friends.

The norm in their household mandated that she prove her suitability as a wife by preparing a meal of rice and Efo soup.

He said his fiancee was exempted from pounding yam due to her recent illness and because she was in recovery.

However, after tasting the dish, the man found it to be overly salty and expressed his dissatisfaction.

Upon hearing the man's complaint about the salty meal, his fiancée got angry and began insulting him.

Tensions escalated, leading her to leave the house in anger. The man asserted that this incident had left a negative impression on his family members, potentially jeopardizing their relationship.

Uncertainty looms over man’s relationship with fiancee who cooked for 70 family members

The man expressed concern that his fiancée's departure left a lasting negative impression on his family members.

He believed that this incident may have irreparably damaged their relationship.

He added that the future of their engagement hangs in the balance as they navigate the aftermath of the cooking mishap and the ensuing argument.

In his words;

“The woman I wanted to marry disgraced me today in front of all my family members and friends even my cousins who came from the states were like nah. She came to my place like 6 am and we went together to my family house in Badagry.

"Sebi is normal for a wife to cook in her husband family house. Just small rice for 70 people and vegetable soup is what this girl cooked o and flared up. My mom didn't even ask her to pound the yam because she just finished her injections on Thursday so we know she's not strong to pound yam.

"I helped her taste the Efo and it was too salty so I complained small and she just flared up and started saying plenty things with insult. She has gone in anger. Should I have not told her that the vegetable soup is salty? All these Gen Z sef.”

Reactions as man shares his experience with fiancee

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

@zhurg_ reacted:

“Food for 70 people? Are the 69 remaining people crippled?”

@Abigailsam18 reacted:

“I hope the babe sees this post and run away from you. Very wicked family.”

@OloriOfOloris reacted:

“You and your family members are very senseless.”

@talk2veee reacted:

“Devil will punish you. The girl I wanted to marry but you expect her to cook for 70 people?Someone that's recovering?? If she becomes a wife, it means she will mop the ocean and sweet the whole badagry. God forbid she marries you.”

@wisingman said:

“Well, Two wrongs. First, the man should have done everything to protect his woman from such stress. Abeg she is not well o, she can't cook. And when she decided to cook and cooked a salty vegetable soup, she didn't need to flare up when her husband told her about it.”

