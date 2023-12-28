There is a woman who ditched her husband after winning billions lost it all to him in court

A man who hid his win from his family wore a yellow disguise to claim his prize

A builder who won a monthly pay for 30 years avoided the risk of squandering his fortune

Lottery is a game of chance that can transform the lives of its winners. Sometimes, the changes are unexpected and shocking.

Lottery winners with interesting incidents.



In 2023, Legit.ng dug deep into some of the most fascinating lottery stories that stood the test of time.

Woman wins billions, ordered to give husband

A woman won N1.5 billion naira and immediately decided to end her marriage of over 25 years.

Denise Rossie filed for divorce and parted ways with her husband just eleven days after finding out that she had won the money.

In a twist of fate, her husband discovered the win and sued her.

After a long legal battle, the court ruled that it was fair that all the money won in the lottery go to her husband.

It was stated that if Rosie had told her husband about the money, she would have got half if she wanted a divorce.

The story sparked a lot of debate about the purpose of marriage and the role of unconditional sacrifice.

Man wins N24 billion, hides his identity from family

A man who won a huge amount of money from lottery took an unexpected decision to hide his identity from his family.

He wore a yellow costume that hid his face when he collected his money.

He said that he did not want his wife and children to know that he had won so that they could stay focused on achieving their own goals.

In other words, he did not want them to be lazy.

Many agreed with the man's decision, but some also criticised him, saying that it was unnecessary and cruel.

Builder changes his life with a monthly pay

A man who had been working as a plasterer for 20 years also won the lottery, but his was very different.

He would not get the whole money from the lottery at once. He would get it in instalments every month for the next 30 years.

He would receive 10 million naira monthly for the next 30 years, which would prevent him from wasting his money and going bankrupt as others had done in the past.

