A Nigerian lady living in Canada shared success tips on how one can ace the IELTS exam in one attempt

She revealed the effective strategies that helped her overcome the challenges of the language proficiency test

She emphasised the importance of thorough preparation, the role of a tutor, and other key factors that contributed to her achievement

A Nigerian lady in Canada who successfully passed the IELTS exam on her first attempt has shared her inspiring story and valuable tips with aspiring test-takers.

She revealed the effective strategies that enabled her to master the four skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking in English and overcome the difficulties of the language proficiency test.

She passed in one sitting. Photo credit: @feyimac/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @feyimac, she stressed the importance of thorough preparation, which involved practising with authentic materials, taking mock tests, and reviewing feedback.

She also highlighted the role of a professional tutor, who can identify one’s strengths and weaknesses, improve accuracy and fluency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She also mentioned other key factors that contributed to her achievement in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User3339119555735 reacted:

“I wouldd love to learn more from you, are there any possibilities for truck drivers.”

Ernestinaeduayaw said:

“Please can you help me with the question they ask when you enter Canada.”

Enert wrote:

“Before applying for any jobs in Canada should l have this ielts test done. And add it on my cv?”

Enert commented:

“Is it a must to have this lELTS done if you applying for work.”

Young lady passes her IELTS exam, leaves Nigeria, becomes registered nurse in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Atinuke has taken to Twitter to celebrate her relocation to the UK after she passed her IELTS and CBT.

She said that she also ace her Trust interview. With the success in the exams, she got her certificate and visa vignette.

After Atinuke has achieved everything, she became a registered nurse in England fulfilling her dream. The woman said that 2021 started on a very great note for her. In a subsequent tweet, the lady said that she is fed up with Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng