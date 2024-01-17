A Nigerian graduate felt emotional as she prepared to leave the room she had lived in for five years

The young woman seemed reluctant to say goodbye to the house where she had resided since 2018

In the video, the woman could also be seen embracing the walls as a final gesture towards the room

A Nigerian graduate felt a surge of emotion as she packed her belongings and prepared to leave the room she had lived in for five years.

The small, cosy space had been her refuge and sanctuary during her studies, where she had experienced many joys and sorrows, triumphs and failures.

She misses her room. Photo credit: @lindaobi6/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She looked around the room, taking in every detail. She felt a pang of nostalgia and gratitude for all the memories she had made there.

In the video shared by @lindaobi6, she walked over to the wall and hugged it gently, as if saying thank you and goodbye.

Mama8383 reacted:

“Me soon.”

ZubyEverblazzin said:

Congratulations first first but this room dirty ooh. You get mind oh.”

Joy Millicent wrote:

“I will definitely miss my room if i graduate. my bossom my comfort zone.”

Ritajuilet95 commented:

“I was even planning on retaining mine cause it's hard to depart.”

Sandra also commented:

“Now nowWhy leaving so early.”

Bigfavy50:

“I understand how you feel I stil miss my room for sch too.”

Love best:

“I missed mine too...but it necessary for growth.”

Ebokosiaobiamaka:

“I understand this feeling but its necessary you go.”

Smart Xchange:

“Happy for you.”

