A heartwarming video shared by a proud mother of a 7-month-old baby has impressed netizens on TikTok

In the video, the 7 baby was captured standing by himself without any support from a family member

Netizens who watched the clip were amazed as they compared their children's milestones to the baby's achievement

A trending clip of a 7-month-old baby confidently standing on his own has gone viral on the TikTok app.

The early accomplishment captivated the attention of netizens who were astounded by the baby's strength and coordination at such a young age.

7-month-old baby stands at home Photo credit: @thelizzyo/TikTok.

7-month-old baby leaves netizens in awe with rare agility

The viral video shared by @thelizzyo on TikTok sparked a wave of parental comparisons as netizens reflect on their children's developmental milestones.

Many parents praised the baby's ability to stand upright with nobody giving support as he stood on his feet.

The video also initiated discussions among parents, highlighting the uniqueness and individuality of each child's development.

Reactions as 7-month-old baby stands

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@maggie reacted:

“My baby is 8 months she can't even crawl forward but backwards.”

LadyLiviat said:

“Let have patience mamas they will do things at their own pace. Ya'll are doing a great job.”

Tilaline said:

“My baby is 12 months and ain't even walking.”

Alessia commented:

“And my 5 month old won't even sit for 2 seconds always crying.”

Fatima Flatt said:

“Yep this was my baby at 7 months and then at 8 months she started walking. But cut her first teeth at 15 months babies develop on their own time.”

Amilak commented:

“Mine was running at 7 months.”

English Tea said:

“My 6-month-old is holding n stand she has teeth as well ppl ask me if it's normal now seeing this I think it is.”

Watch the video below:

Toddler steps into class with confidence on first day of school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video has shown a very confident kid walking into his class with swag on his first day of school. The video posted by Mama Hosi showed that the kid was not the type that cries on their first day of school.

When the kid got to the entrance of his class, he had his hands in his pockets and walked in like an inspector. The schoolkid behaved exactly like an education inspector on an emergency visit to an establishment under his supervision. Even the school staff were stunned by the kid's confidence which is unusual for children coming to school for the first time.

When the kid finally got to the entrance of his classroom and saw other pupils, he exploded in joy and excitement as he punched the air. His carriage in the video has made him a sensation as he has elicited 3,610 comments from TikTok users.

