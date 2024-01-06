A woman has shared a hilarious video of her husband sleeping peacefully while their baby was wide awake

The unexpected turn of events sparked laughter as netizens who had children related to the hilarious scene

Social media users who watched the clip reiterated the failure of some dads to watch over their babies effectively

A comical parenting moment unfolded as a woman discovered her husband fast asleep while their baby remained wide awake.

The unexpected twist, where the roles reversed, added a humorous touch to the everyday challenges of parenthood.

Nigerian mum shares video of husband sleeping while babysitting Photo credit: @bigbabycraigandmum/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby keeps watch over sleeping father

According to the woman identified as @bigbabycraigndmom on TikTok, she had asked her husband to help watch over their baby.

However, she returned to see the cute baby wide awake in her father's arms while the man slept peacefully.

She wrote;

“POV: you told your husband to help you watch baby only for you to find out the baby is watching him.”

Netizens react to hilarious video of babysitting dad

The TikTok video quickly gained attention drawing laughter and funny comments from netizens.

Ada nwa reacted:

“Abeg is your husband single I dey ask for my neighbour.”

Maggiey said:

“Atleast there's a watching sha.”

@sweetjuliet said reacted:

“Atleast dere is a watching.”

tessyberryl said:

“So funny.”

Mon_peeAgnesmon said:

“This baby don start work already.”

Allwell reacted:

“They both cute.”

@modestauju said:

“Jesus I don laugh enter gutter.”

Ego Oyibo N UR WIFE said:

“At least watch Dey abi E no Dey.”

OMOWUMI44BO said:

“Carry the baby than ask him were is the child then you can start crying.”

@echebs reacted:

“Is there a watching abi no watching?”

Watch the video below:

Babysitting father laments as baby refuses to sleep at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man complained to his wife over the behaviour of his baby, who rarely sleeps at night.

A viral video showed the man lamenting bitterly around 4 am while carrying his baby in a carrier. He asked his wife why the baby doesn't sleep and suggested that they take the baby to a hospital to ascertain the reason.

While complaining, he asked his wife if parents shouldn't sleep at night just because they have a newborn at home. Reacting to the video, some netizens shared their experiences with babies. Others found the video funny.

Source: Legit.ng