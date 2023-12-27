A Nigerian lady has shared a list of skills that can lead to financial success in the United Kingdom

These skills which include roofing, tiling, painting, scaffolding, and bricklaying, are said to be in high demand and with the potential for lucrative earnings

The smart lady advised individuals to obtain a CSCS card to further enhance their job prospects in these trades

A woman's post has gained attention as she highlighted the skills that she believed could pave the way to becoming a millionaire in the UK.

According to the woman identified as @yhuudee01 on TikTok, roofing, tiling, painting, scaffolding, and bricklaying are the key trades to focus on.

Lady shares high-income skills in UK Photo credit: @yhuudee01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks on hot cake skills for in the UK

She emphasised that these skills are in high demand and individuals who possess them can expect to be sought after in the job market.

To maximize opportunities in these trades, the woman advised individuals to obtain a CSCS card.

This card serves as proof of a worker's competence and understanding of health and safety practices in the construction industry.

With a CSCS card, individuals can demonstrate their qualifications and increase their chances of securing well-paying jobs in their respective fields.

Also, by acquiring the recommended skills and obtaining a CSCS card, individuals can open doors to lucrative opportunities in the UK.

She wrote;

“Get these skills come in and do a cscs card and you are good to go. These skills/jobs are hot cake, they will rush you, just come in and focus in your scs (labourer) card, you will earn good money.”

Reactions as lady lists high-income skills

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Soulful OB reacted:

“You can only be a millionaire in those skills if you own the business.”

Nana Yhaw Kudi said:

“Are you a millionaire now ??”

Onas Oluwatosin said:

“Am into roofing.”

@Katty reacted:

“Do u ve link for beautician.”

@lawalazeez879 reacted:

“What of electrician am an electrian.”

Watch the video below:

