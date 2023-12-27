A Nigerian man who moved to the UK passed his practical driving test on his first attempt

He demonstrated his excellent driving skills and knowledge of the UK road rules in his first attempt

He also shared that he used his own car for the test, which was allowed as long as it met the required standards

A Nigerian man who had recently relocated to the UK achieved a remarkable feat by passing his practical driving test on his very first try, without enrolling in any driving school or hiring a professional instructor.

He showed his outstanding driving abilities and his familiarity with the UK traffic laws and regulations.

Man gets UK driving license. Photo credit: @ayenijephtah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @ayenijephtah, he also revealed that he did not use a rented car for the test, but his own personal vehicle, which was permitted as long as it satisfied the necessary criteria and specifications.

His success story is an inspiration for many aspiring drivers who want to obtain their UK driving licence.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Beautyplus745 said:

“Ha, Oga I hail ooo, congratulations.”

David Daima65 reacted:

“No instructor, but passed on the third attempt.”

Oluwatosin Samuel commented:

“Where you naa they see this money to do this and even buy car self.”

DON Martins also commented:

“Can u please share of the video I subscribed to and other resources that you used.”

DON Martins added:

“You just encouraged me was looking at trying this too, now I know is possible, passed my theory 1st time am confident I can pass the practical too.”

Mukanya93:

“Did you do the test in your own car? If so did you have to bring a second rear view mirror?”

Nikky:

“How yoU take do am biko I need AOC.”

