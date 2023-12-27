A lady has revealed how she indulged in a shopping spree and spent a whopping N1.9 million on perfumes

Despite the extravagant splurge, she expressed no regrets and admitted to having a passionate obsession with fragrances

The post has sparked reactions from netizens who stormed the comments section to air their views

In a recent TikTok post, a woman has shared the details of a lavish shopping spree that she and her friend embarked upon.

The duo spent a staggering N1.9 million on perfumes, indulging their shared love for fragrances.

Lady goes viral after buying N1.9 million perfumes

Despite the substantial amount spent, the lady identified as @rachaelscloset_ stood by her decision and expressed no regrets.

When asked if she regretted the extravagant splurge, the lady confidently stated that she did not.

Her unapologetic attitude towards her spending spree reflected her deep passion and obsession for perfumes, which she considered well worth the investment.

She said:

“Do I regret it? No. Would I do it again? Yes! You guys I have a crazy obsession with perfumes.”

Reactions as lady spends N1.9 million on perfumes

The lady's post has garnered significant attention from netizens who have been quick to react to her extravagant shopping experience.

Shezprecious2001 said:

“Hey God ooo where this kind customers dey na.”

Debbie commented:

“1.9m babes.”

TYRAN commented:

“I wanna be like you when I grow up.”

Hamie Momoh said:

“I get unboxed that's what I did I've got like 25-30 bottles I haven't spent that much.”

Watch the video below:

