A visa application expert has shared the major reasons why Canadian study visa applications are usually rejected.

In a TikTok post made using the handle, Pace Visa, the expert said one of the reasons for Canada study visa rejection is the lack of strong ties to the home country.

Strong ties to your home country mean having a connection to your homeland, family, job, property, and financial prospects that would make you always come back after your studies in Canada.

Proof of funds to study in Canada

Pace Visa noted that another reason for the rejection of a Canada visa application is when the applicant could not provide enough proof of funds.

The application could be denied if the visa officer thinks the applicant is not financially capable of studying in Canada.

Also, Pace Visa said that a Canada study visa application may be rejected if the applicant fails to provide a good letter of explanation to support the documents provided.

A letter of explanation in a Canada visa application is usually needed in instances where there are discrepancies in documents provided by the applicant.

See the tips below:

