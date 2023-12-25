At her end-of-the-year party, a rich Nigerian woman surprised her guests by giving out gas cylinders as party favours

The woman was seen handing out the cylinders to the attendees, who received them with joy and excitement

One woman who missed out on getting hers at first approached the generous hostess and finally got her own

It was a festive occasion for the guests who attended the end-of-the-year party of a rich Nigerian woman.

It was a big surprise when the hostess was seen handing out the cylinders one by one to the delighted attendees, who thanked her profusely.

The lady was sharing gas cylinders. Photo credit: @oyinlola5/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One woman who missed out on getting hers at first felt left out and approached the generous hostess with a plea. The hostess smiled and assured her that she had enough for everyone. She then gave her a cylinder and they hugged.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olabode09 reacted:

“Na toy cylinder abi rela one.”

Chrismotik said:

“That Aso ebi is probably 80-100k.”

Shuga wrote:

“No party like a yoruba party se others go dey learn ni.”

Queen g Esther:

“U should ask how much they bought the Aso ebi.”

User5166296272076:

“When Dey sell cloth 150k how den no go share bag of rice.”

Balogunhikmat0125:

“I dey that party, that cyclinder wey the share, gas dey inside o.”

Hopeorebela:

“This is the lace so for 25k that was given f 40k.... why won't they share camp gas.”

Jesusfriend:

“Na meeting people then don contribut the money b4 that day.”

Jjkreatifs:

“Money no Dey but people Dey get money steady... May we not be poor.”

Saratumuhammad563:

“I am hausa but wlh. i like yoruba people.”

Ekowhoabosede:

“Madam please don't forget me.”

Lady opens small gas shop for herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has made a short video that captured the makeshift business centre she recently opened.

Made with planks, there were gas cylinders in the place to show that she would be selling to people from the place.

The Nigerian lady (@midey_beauty_empire) congratulated herself as she said God has been good to her. She added that God indeed showed up in her life.

Source: Legit.ng