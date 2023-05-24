In a heartwarming gesture of gratitude and appreciation, a group of Nigerian students decided to surprise their beloved lecturer on her birthday

The students, from an undisclosed university, meticulously planned a surprise celebration to honor their dedicated teacher.

As the unsuspecting lecturer conducted her class, the students stealthily entered the room carrying a beautifully decorated cake, accompanied by a cheerful rendition of the birthday

Students surprise lecturer in class. Photo source: TikTok/ @_justhemzy2

Source: TikTok

Amidst the lecture, the students quietly entered the classroom, carrying a beautifully adorned birthday cake.

Students gift lecturer a beautiful bag as she celebrates birthday

As the lecturer turned to face her students, she was greeted by a chorus of joyful voices singing "Happy Birthday."

Overwhelmed with surprise and joy, the lecturer's eyes sparkled with gratitude.

As the celebration continued, the students handed the lecturer a colourful bag.

She carefully brought out the gift and discovered a bag as everyone celebrate the moment.

With spirits lifted, the lecturer couldn't resist the infectious enthusiasm of her students and joined them in a spontaneous dance.

The students also extended their hands in prayers.

The classroom transformed into a jubilant space as they swayed and laughed together, cherishing this memorable moment.

Social media reactions gathered from the video:

@omaghomideevine1 said:

"All my lecturers are a mad set of people, so I can."

@dollar493 commented:

"Na lecturer wey pass us we go surprised."

@teemah198:

"Nah understanding lecturers dem dey surprise."

@wiginfinity said:

"Wicked lecture left d app."

Watch Video:

