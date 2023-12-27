A young lady on TikTok has addressed some controversial comments about job opportunities in Canada

In a video, she debunked viral claims by some TikTok influencers that some jobs do not pay well in the country

She advised her viewers to always rely on credible sources when considering a move to a new country

In a recent video on TikTok, a young lady expressed her frustration with misleading information being shared on the platform.

The young lady identified as @coleen_vee on TikTok specifically addressed a claim that construction work in Canada pays a maximum of $15 per hour.

Drawing from personal experience, she shared that her sister had worked in the construction industry and was actually paid $21 per hour, well above the minimum wage.

The young lady urged viewers not to solely rely on TikTok for information about job prospects in Canada or any other country.

Instead, she emphasised the need to conduct independent research using trusted sources such as Google.

By doing so, individuals can gather accurate and up-to-date information that will help them make informed decisions about relocating.

She further highlighted the danger of blindly believing everything seen on social media platforms.

In her words;

“ It’s a lie when they say there are no jobs in Canada because there are jobs that will pay you way above the minimum wage which is $15.

"My sister had worked with a construction company and she was paid $21 which is way both the minimum wage. I advise anybody who wants to come to Canada to come and not to listen to what those on TikTok rather the person should use Google to find out whatever he or she wants.

"If you keep listening to what those on TikTok are saying you might never make the big move of relocating to Canada or any country of your choice because of the false information they’ve been passing and TikTok.”

Reactions as lady speaks on job opportunities in Canada

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments section

IVY reacted:

“Gloria wey dey ment, person wey dey hustle for her training.”

@temi commented:

“I did landscape job, I was paid 25 dollars per hour.”

@ronn6245 said;

“What can you do with $21/hour in Canada? Construction pays more than $30/hour though.”

MaEVANGELIST said:

“Nanny in Alberta pay now $25hourly, cleaning, housekeeping and construction pays $30 and above hourly, it's not bad eh?”

@user1259800277460 reacted:

“It's Gloria tech° with that her SpongeBob braided wig that is saying so many negative things about jobs in Canada.”

Mercymaurice said:

“Thanks for this, please is it possible for someone to work and pay their tuition? I heard it is almost impossible.”

