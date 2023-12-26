A TikTok video showed a young woman holding an empty Clase Azul bottle in public

The lady, who was in front of a shop that sold second-hand, caught the attention of people because of what she was holding

Netizens had a good laugh as some speculated that the bottle may contain kerosene or vegetable oil

A young woman went to the market and was seen casually standing at a shop that sold second-hand goods of all kinds, from clothes to house decor.

The TikTok video shared by @yogabyaduke captured her clutching an empty Clase Azul bottle in a crowded public place.

She was holding the azul bottle. Photo credit: @yogabyaduke/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She seemed oblivious to the curious glances of the passers-by as she stood with the Azul bottle firmly in her hand.

The shop had many used items on display, but none of them could match the allure of the Azul bottle.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The woman with the Azul bottle was a striking contrast to the mundane surroundings.

Watch the video below:

Woman holding Azul bottle stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Son of mercy reacted:

“Mummy wan turn azul bottle to flower vase!!”

User938389393 said:

“She's don Carry her son Pablo Azul bottle go buy kerosene.”

Priscilla wrote:

“She don use am buy groundnut oil.”

Akinboludavid commented:

“Wahala b like Tunde Ednut even if u spell it from back still de Same.”

Dho yungerwKadno:

“Mummy Richie won use azul bottle decorate alter for churchS part of God blessings.”

PeaceL:

“l don tire for una.”

Xavier:

“A lady sells this azul along ajao estate before kano.”

Ned James:

“Them dey see am pick for ground.”

Azul N725,000: Man posts receipt of drinks in Lagos bar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man shared a receipt for drinks he purchased on Lagos Island at exorbitant prices.

The receipt revealed Azul priced at N725,000, Casamigos at N500,000, Red Bull at N8,000, one bottle of water at N3,000 naira, and shisha at N40,000.

The exorbitant prices showcased in the receipt ignited a flurry of reactions from netizens. Many social media users expressed shock and disbelief at the steep costs of the drinks.

Source: Legit.ng