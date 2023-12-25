A student who applied for a PhD position at the University of Melbourne, Australia, received a positive response

The student received a scholarship offer worth $40,000, which covers his relocation and an annual stipend

The lucky student received the offer letter on December 21, 2023, and he is getting ready to move to Australia to commence his studies

The man is set to proceed to Australia to study under a scholarship.

Source: Getty Images

In a post made on LinkedIn by Victor Agboga, who is a scholarship expert, it was revealed that the man got the offer letter on December 21, 2023.

Victor wrote:

"Four days to Christmas, the University of Melbourne, Australia, sends you an offer letter with a scholarship covering your full PhD tuition, an annual stipend worth $37,000. It's a December to remember for this applicant from my YouTube channel. I don't ask for your money but need your enthusiasm and drive to follow detailed tips on applying for international scholarships."

Apart from the $37k lump sum, the lucky PhD student would also get $3000 for relocation and health insurance.

Netizens congratulate man who got a scholarship

Aderonke Adu said:

"Sir, what advise can you give a 3rd class Nigerian graduate who wants to do masters program abroad."

Cornelius Dudzai commented:

Amazing!

"21 December is such a wonderful day to remember for many people indeed! I also got such an opportunity on the very same day."

@Chinyelu Patrick said:

"Congratulations I tap into your good news. I will receive mine too before 2024."

Chuks Ndukwe asked:

"Congrats! If I may ask, did the University offer you a scholarship with/ without the GRE and GMAT?"

