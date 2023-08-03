A Chinese man won N24 Billion in a lottery but did not tell his wife and child

He feared that the money would make them lazy and complacent in life

He donated some of his prize to charity and had no plans for the rest at the moment

A Chinese man who won a N24 Billion lottery jackpot in 2022 has decided not to tell his wife and child about his fortune, fearing that it would make them lazy and complacent.

The man, known only as Mr. Li, claimed his prize in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi region in 2022.

Man said he would keep the remaining money after charity until further notice. Photo credit: Getty Images

He wore a yellow costume that concealed his identity as he received a giant cheque from the lottery officials.

Mr. Li told the Fortune News that he did not want his family to know about his windfall because he was worried that they would lose their motivation to work or study hard.

He said:

“I didn’t tell my wife and child for fear that they would be too complacent and would not work or work hard in the future."

He also said that he had not made any plans for how to spend his money N350 million.

China runs two state-owned lotteries that raise funds for welfare and sports.

The lottery that Mr. Li won requires players to pick six numbers from 1 to 33 on red balls and one number from 1 to 16 on a blue ball.

