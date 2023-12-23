Social media users have reacted to a clip of a barber making use of mathematics to fix a customer's receding hairline

The creative barber made hair cutting entertaining to watch as he used a pencil to solve maths on the man's head

While some netizens criticised the barber, saying it was unnecessary, others found the act hilarious

A barber has internet users talking after sharing a video of how he used maths to extend a customer's hairline.

Known as Geometric Barber on TikTok, the haircutter started out by using a ruler to draw a line and then solved a division problem on the man's head.

The barber used a ruler on his customer's head. Photo Credit: @geometric_barber

Source: TikTok

In the clip on TikTok, he used another mathematical equipment after solving the maths problem before adding artificial hair at the front of the man's head to cover up the bald part.

Next, he shaped the hair and presented the transformed look of the customer before the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The customer posed for the camera, looking pleased with the barber's work. At the time of this report, the video has amassed five million views and over three thousand comments.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions have trailed the video

DAN SANDA said:

"After having Bsc.in Mathematics, then boom! you became a barber."

comedian said:

"So you mean without the mathematics u couldn't do it right, is that what you are telling me?"

Emxji said:

''Someone : where do I do my homework.

"Me : ( sarcastic)on my head.

"Them:"

sengustagustamona said:

''But the calculations were not necessary its just fame."

sbutechnics said:

"When u passed maths and ended up a barber."

J.loppezzz said:

''Why doing mathematics on somebody's head."

Anita Maria said:

"I would be so mad if someone started doing a calculation on my forehead."

lucas said:

"Bro actually found a use for geometry."

Barber fixes man's bald hair after doing calculation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a barber had fixed hair on a bald man after doing some calculations.

The barber used his TikTok handle, @geometric_barber and shared how he transformed the look of a bald customer.

The 33-second video shows that the customer is bald and has no hair from the middle of his head to the frontal parts.

The bald spaces therefore needed to be patched with artificial hair, where the barber's skills came into play.

Source: Legit.ng