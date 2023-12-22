A man became the center of attention after he turned up in his village cruising in an open-top whip

Old and young folks from the village gathered around in awe as they watched the man 'do a trick' with the car

Many internet users who watched the video expressed concern that something bad may happen to the man

In a trending video, a man caused a stir after arriving at his village in an open-top ride.

Children and adults surrounded him as they stared in wonder while the man acted like he wasn't aware of the attention he was getting.

A TikTok user, @mariam_millimono, shared the clip, stating that it happened in the village but did not say if it was hers.

The man sat in the car with a baby in hand as he made the car's top cover up, quite to the amazement of the villagers.

The video has amassed over 700k views at the time of this report.

People expressed worry for him

Omotayor20 said:

"10 years later… small boys will be like … you see that house ehnnn, if dem come home for Christmas then ehn…. That car wey con surplus now ehnnnn."

Ice-cream said:

"I can't try this in my small village I do not want premature death."

sekatteratiifu@gmail.com said:

"In my village, they will start calling u on every event as the guest of honour."

user1441311102127 said:

"Now the Village girls want him to marry them."

Lord Isaac said:

"In my village, this is the fastest way to exit this world."

spoiler said:

"In our village if you do such that's the end of your blessings, they'll witch you."

Mackntose Godfrey Adrabo said:

"Trust me in any village now you will be accused of having joined Illuminati."

Cypher said:

"Village people don't know that in the city those cars are rented."

Kerry~Keruboh said:

"Honestly if I take this to my village I will die the next day."

Villagers celebrate youth who built 'G-Wagon'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that happy villagers had celebrated a young man for building a G-Wagon-lookalike.

In a video, the man's villagers gathered around the car he built as they sang in Igbo, celebrating his achievement.

Women and kids who were present clapped. Some old women could be seen dancing to celebrate their village genius.

The women were so excited. The celebration of the car he (@goddaychukwudieze) built was massive. It was like a hero's welcome.

