A trending video of a brave young man lying on a grass and enjoying a cosy moment with a lion has caused a buzz online

In the video, the man was seen enjoying his time with the lion while asking viewers to rate their trust issues

However, netizens have expressed their concerns, stating that they would never attempt such a risky adventure

In a surprising TikTok video, a young man was captured on grass, relaxing next to a living lion.

The video shared by @servalwildlife on TikTok captured a seemingly harmonious moment between the man and the lion, as they shared a cosy time.

Man seen chilling with lion in field Photo credit: @servalwildlife/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man's video with lion trends online

While sharing the clip, the man posed a question to viewers, asking them to rate their trust issues.

He wrote;

“Rate your trust issue on the comment below.”

Netizens share their fears in the comments section

The video has garnered mixed reactions from netizens with many expressing their concerns over the safety of such an encounter.

They highlighted the unpredictability of wild animals and the potential danger associated with being close to a lion.

@Embu queen said:

“I just tried this in my dream and I died.”

@Wambui said:

“Til can do this but I don't trust my dad's side of the family.”

@Sonia_Muraya reacted:

“I would want to try this too but God might use me as an example.”

@Chemutat said:

“I know my aunties from the dad's side I won't try this.”

@user fayfavoured254 said:

“Let me just chill with the young boys Like cats and dogs.”

Watch the video below:

