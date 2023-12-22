A Nigerian man has shared his reason for refusing to turn off tank in his rented compound after it was full of water

With his room located near the tank, he explained that none of his neighbours take responsibility for turning it off

Additionally, he mentioned receiving a quit notice from the landlord, leading him to adopt a carefree attitude towards his actions in the compound

A Nigerian man has kept netizens in stitches after sharing his frustration regarding his compound's water tank.

According to the young man identified as @ekkygeneral on TikTok, none of his neighbours attempt to turn the water tank off when it gets full due to his room's proximity to it.

Man calls out neighbours in hilarious video Photo credit: @ekkygeneral/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man shares his grievances about neighbours

This lack of responsibility led to his decision to ignore it as well despite his room being close to the tank.

In addition, he revealed that he had received a quit notice from the landlord and with his impending departure from the compound, he believes that he has nothing to lose.

This mindset has influenced his decision to disregard the tank and adopt a more carefree attitude towards his actions in the compound.

He wrote;

“So water full for tank and none of this neighbours fit off am. Okay because the tank is close to me. Me wey Landlord don give quit notice. Now I dey do anyhow for the compound.”

Reactions as man shares experience with carefree neighbours

Netizens resonated with his story while recounting their experiences with shared living spaces.

Many shared their frustrations with neighbours who neglected their responsibilities, leading to a sense of communal disarray.

@Donkushyy said:

“Even for my side, if Dey bring light dem no go pump as per se na my apartment near the tank. Fetching water no dey tire them.”

@Gurlfwend reacted:

“Same with me o but I will also pretend am not around.”

@Ami baby said:

“Same with me, I will leave it for dem 955 after all dem go follow use the water.”

@Moyosoreoluwa reacted:

“Naso them Dey do for my side too.”

Watch the video below:

