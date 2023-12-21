A corps member serving in Rivers State has documented how he arrived at his place of primary assignment (PPA) for the first time

Due to the nature of the place, he and other colleagues posted there travelled on a boat and had their hearts in their mouths

A video capturing their scary experience has gone viral and sent social media users into a frenzy

A corper posted to a Bonny LGA in Rivers State, a riverine area, has shared his scary experience with getting to his PPA.

The young man, @biq_joe, travelled to the place via boat with other corps members.

The corps member said it was a scary experience. Photo Credit: @biq_joe

Source: TikTok

A video he shared showed how they got to the river bank and sat in the boat with their hearts in their mouths.

The corper said he had to document his experience so others could see what it felt like. He added that they tried not to appear scared.

His video got Nigerians talking.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to his video

Blackgirl_debby said:

"Never will I ever never never never for 33k and all those stress holy ghost fire."

gloria_xx said:

"Spent all my life in rivers but you see this Bonny??? I no Dey gooo."

HARRYMILLI said:

"Who no get money too dey suffer for this nysc matter."

Mabel said:

"Chai! See my platoon leader inside water."

Oredola said:

"This is how I was given ABI LGA in cross River state as my ppa. it was when I asked around that I got to know that I will have to use a flying boat to."

Dozie said:

"This journey is scary.

"Thank God for safe journey, well done Joe."

Bella boo said:

"Welcome to Bonny Island you would like it here you wouldn’t want to go back again sef."

Oluchukwu said:

"God abeg, I hope dem no go carry me enter water for delta."

Corpers enter Taraba state via boat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported some corps members had crossed the sea to enter Taraba state using a boat.

In a video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the corps members had their bus placed on a boat as they made to cross the sea.

Apparent confusion and awe were seen among the corp members with some recording the unpopular sight with their mobile phones. However, It is unclear if they were on the bus with the driver when the crossing was made.

Source: Legit.ng