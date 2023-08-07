An honest Nigerian man, Akanji Ayodele, said when he returned the sum of N3.2m mistakenly sent to his account, he was not rewarded

Ayodele narrated how he was first surprised when he saw a credit alert of N3.2m instead of the N3,200 he asked his worker to deposit

The man demonstrated good character as he went to the bank to complain about the mistaken transaction

A young Nigerian man, Akanji Ayodele, has in a message sent to Legit.ng with photos, narrated how N3.2m was mistakenly credited into his account.

The man said that the event happened in October 2012 when he asked his apprentice, Femi Adebayo, to deposit the sum of N3,200 into his Enterprise Bank account.

The man deposited N3200 but a total amount of N3.2m was sent to his account.

Honest Nigerian returns N3.2m

Later that day, Ayodele was surprised when he got an alert of N3.2m instead. He said that the deposited N3,200 was the money he got for repairing a computer.

The man said to be sure the N3.2m in his account was not a machine error, he went to the ATM and withdrew N100k successfully. He took both the cash and the remaining balance to the bank.

Bank never rewarded his honesty

According to Ayodele, the bank only told him "thank you," and there was no reward for the act. He, however, said he was shown the cashier who made the mistake as the bank official wept.

In his words:

"I was not commended by the bank they only tell me thank you and I left the bank most especially the cashier that made the mistake was shown to me weeping profusely in the bank branch manager office."

Ngozi returns $70k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, was praised by many for returning the $70,000 (54,355,000) a customer misplaced.

The lady did not touch any part of the huge sum before returning it. Many people said that she is a perfect example of honesty at a time many would have done otherwise.

Davido gives Ngozi $10k

Of the many people who rewarded the lady's rare character was Davido, who asked people to locate the lady for him.

Kekwaaru got the money promised to her by Davido in cash. She showed utmost gratitude as she examined the $10k (N7.9m) in $100 (N79,200) bills.

Source: Legit.ng