A woman has spelt out a juicy offer for people willing to migrate to Canada and earn a living but are not financially buoyant

According to her, she had done it in the past and recently took 12 people to Canada in September alone

She, however, gave a serious condition those interested must satisfy before they sign the contract with her

A businesswoman, Grace White, has said she is willing to relocate Nigerians to Canada with her money but on one condition.

In a viral TikTok video, Grace said the offer is for those who want to migrate and work in the North American country but lack the financial muscles.

The woman said she would run everything with her money. Photo Credit: @ajuma3447

Source: TikTok

"Allow me to sponsor you to Canada but you are ready to pay back small small," she said.

Grace's condition for relocation to Canada

She said the interested person must provide a family member as a guarantor before they sign the contract. In her words:

"The only guarantee is for you to get your family to my house. Your family has to stand. One person from your family so that whenever you run away with my money, I have someone to hold."

She bragged about doing it for people in the past.

"I have done that for people. September I took 12 people and they have arrived successfully."

Grace reiterated that the whole processing would be done with her money and the person would not be required to pay a dime until it is successful.

"If you are interested to work or relocate to Canada but you will pay me back small small. You are not giving me one naira before I start contract job for you.

"I am going to start with my money."

Watch the video below:

Internet users react

Royal Made Odumade said:

"Werey oniro obinrin. Playing with people's emotion."

Bockarie Jusu said:

"Yes ma I want to go to Canada please can you please help me please."

user562503673084 said:

''If this is true without any hidden agenda,

"God in his infinite mercies will never forsake you in your time of need. Love you."

Kingsley said:

"If only you are saying the truth."

richardhawkins719 said:

"Madam, when can we bring the contract together."

SAMMY AECOH said:

''Am interested. Am a Nigerian based in Cameroon and a medical laboratory scientists."

isatu7631 said:

"Good day ma. I'm interested please help me I'm want to travel at for now I live in Lebanon please help me."

