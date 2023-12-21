President Bola Tinubu has said the purpose of engaging only five transport companies in his 50 per cent slash on transport costs for travelers was to ensure the effectiveness of the project

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has explained why his administration only engaged five commercial transport companies in his 50 per cent slash on transportation for interstate travelers as his Christmas and New Year bonus.

Speaking on behalf of Tinubu, the minister of information and orientation, Mohammed Idris, at the end-of-the-year press briefing about the activities of the government, the minister said the plan was well thought out and came to live after a series of meetings with stakeholders.

Tinubu explains why NURTW was not engage on FG's 50% slash on transportation deal Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

During the question and answer session of the briefing, which was monitored by Legit.ng, the minister was asked why the government only engaged five transport companies and why the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) was not engaged in the deal.

Why FG engage five transport companies in 50% slash on transport fare Christmas bonus

In his response, Idris said the transport union had been engaged with the concerned government agencies and ministries, and the decision to hire the five transport companies was because they are already established and have been in the business for a very long time.

Idris said the government wanted to avoid a situation whereby some people would start establishing private transport companies to get the contracts. Thus, the established and well-known ones were contacted and issued the contracts.

His comment reads in part:

"The road transport workers have continuously been engaged so that all the bottlenecks can be taken out. On whether the list is exhaustive, for now, those five companies are involved. As the programme goes on the way and if there is a need to bring others, of course, government will do that."

Transport fare slash: Presidency names Chisco, others as participating companies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has rolled out the list of routes travelers can enjoy President Tinubu's 50 per cent slash, as promised.

According to the presidency, travelers using the federal government railway will use the rail line for free.

The presidency also maintained that the package would last between Thursday, December 21 and January 4.

