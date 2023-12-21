A man has shared valuable information on how to move to the USA with free visa sponsorship, fully funded opportunities, and covered expenses

The video highlighted two options which could enable individuals to achieve this and relocate abroad

Netizens immediately showed interest and expressed eagerness to explore these promising avenues to relocate to the USA

In a TikTok video, a young Nigerian man unveiled smart ways of relocating to the USA for free.

The man identified as @wakawakadoctor emphasised that these internships provide visa sponsorship, along with benefits such as a stipend of up to $10,000, covering feeding, travelling expenses, accommodation, and living expenses.

Man shares fully funded internship opportunities in USA

The man advised viewers to save the video and prepare for the 2024 applications for the LPI Summer Internship.

He directed interested individuals to visit the LPI website for application requirements and further details.

According to him, the LPI Summer Internship, known for its fully funded nature, offers a golden opportunity to move to the USA for free.

In addition to the LPI Summer Internship, he also highlighted the RIPS Summer Scholarship as another means of relocating to the USA for free.

Netizens were captivated by the prospect of fully funded options, covering visa sponsorship, feeding, travelling expenses, accommodation, and living expenses.

Netizens react to video of free USA relocation options

Netizens were intrigued by the potential of this internship and immediately expressed their interest in pursuing this pathway.

Watch the video below:

