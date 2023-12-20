A Nigerian man in Canada has provided the questions being asked by officials at the North American's country port of entry

According to him, failure to answer some of these questions satisfactorily has led to the deportation of some people despite having visas

While providing the answers to the questions, he said his advise applies to international students and those with visitor visa

A Canada-based Nigerian man has spoken about the nature of the questions international students and people with visitor visas should expect at the North American country's airport.

In a TikTok video, the youth sounded a note of warning to people as he emphasised the need for his advise to be taken seriously.

Image for illustration purpose and not related to the story. Photo Credit: Kate_sept2004

Source: Getty Images

In the course of touching on the questions, the young man provided answers to all of them. In the over 10-minute video, he answered the question of what one intends to do upon completing the study.

He also answered questions about proof of funds, province, school and flight tickets.

The youth advised people seeking to convert their visitor visa to work visa not to declare this at the port of entry to avoid being deported.

Watch the video below:

People react to his advise

priscillakwofie61 said:

"Y’all are exaggerating..they don’t ask you jack.. making people anxious for nothing…the worst place to take advice for immigration is TikTok."

Eze Mmuo said:

"If you want to avoid stress come through Montreal."

beeblack16 said:

"Thank you for the advice but I want to asked questions can I turn my visitors visa to working after?"

krich739 said:

"I just got my visa, and my school resumes January 15th. flight is so high now can I resume school one month later."

PY said:

"You are a good man. God bless you."

@roy_francis said:

"Thanks for the update."

wilcy M~y said:

"It's the way I was only asked the name of my school and I was given my study and work permit."

Lady lists 5 questions to be asked by Canada immigration officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had listed the questions officials at the Canada immigration office would ask Nigerians.

The lady with the TikTok handle @oghenetejiriemuvey warned people planning to get jobs in Canada with a visit visa to be careful not to be deported.

According to her, the lady she met at the airport spoke about how Canadian immigration officers tried every way to know if she was coming to get a job with a visit visa.

The interviewee said that she was only in Canada to visit her brother and was not interested in the job opportunities in the country.

Source: Legit.ng