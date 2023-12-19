A Nigerian family decided to have some fun with the Christmas pyjamas challenge that was trending on TikTok

The challenge involved wearing matching festive outfits and piling up on each other

The father of the family lay face down on the floor of the living room and his wife leaped on his back

One Nigerian family wanted to join in the fun of the viral Christmas pyjamas challenge that was sweeping across TikTok.

The challenge required participants to wear matching festive outfits and stack themselves on top of each other like a human tower.

Family play on matching pajamas. Photo credit: @the.queenfamily

Source: TikTok

The father of the family volunteered to be the base of the tower and lay face down on the carpeted floor of the living room.

His wife, wearing a red and green pyjama set, jumped on his back. Then, some of their children, also dressed in colourful pyjamas, followed their mother’s example and hopped on her back, one by one.

The video showed the family’s cheerful faces and laughter as they tried to balance themselves in a pyramid-like shape.

However, the fun did not last long as the father soon felt the pressure of the weight on his back and collapsed, causing the whole tower to fall apart.

The video, posted by @the.queensfamily ended with the family giggling on the floor.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Miss Betty reacted:

“Where's Aaliyah?”

Illegirl _7 said:

“Is the father still breathing. please check.”

User938389379383 wrote:

“Sasha and Asher wanted to climb did u.”

User98373636363383:

“Wait Till I turn 18 the peace and happiness in the family is better than any other thing outside.”

Beauty--qwin:

“Aww beautiful family, I'm a big fan.”

Williamsmoiett:

“Beautiful family. This family is ready for Christmas.”

Marymagdalene398:

“I love happy family.”

Onyx:

“First can l get hi from your beautiful family.”

Biltones:

“Anyone free we game this game.”

Georgeasgardó:

“Una dey try oo toto no dey pain your wife.”

Family travels to UK to spend detty December abroad, books 1st class tickets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady married into a rich home made a video of how she, her husband, and kids are spending holidays.

She said instead of celebrating Christmas and New Year in Lagos, they are travelling to the UK for Detty December.

The wife (@fonabasi) added that spending time with his husband's family abroad was a yearly cultural thing for her and her hubby.

Source: Legit.ng