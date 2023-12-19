A young woman has caught attention on TikTok after unveiling the birthday present she got for her husband

In the clip, she surprised her husband with a cash gift of $23,000 (N18,160,340) on his 23rd birthday

The husband's ecstatic reaction to the unexpected present garnered praise and admiration from netizens

In a heartwarming display of love and generosity, a kind woman surprised her husband on his 23rd birthday.

The video shared by @niqueea showcased the jaw-dropping moment she presented him with a cash gift of $23,000 (N18,160,340), leaving him visibly overwhelmed with joy.

Woman gifts husband $23k on birthday Photo credit: @niqueea/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man over the moon as wife surprises him with $23k on 23rd birthday

The video captured the husband's genuine and emotional response to the unexpected birthday gift.

Overwhelmed with happiness, he kept smiling, clearly touched by his wife's gesture. The genuine bond between the couple was evident in the clip.

Netizens react with amazement to whooping cash gift

Netizens flooded the comments section of the woman's video, expressing their admiration for her thoughtful and generous birthday surprise.

@em commented:

“Damnn what u do for a living.”

@Daniel Dukes said:

“Waiting outside after yo meal. Happy birthday.”

@VXJ reacted:

“He posting that on his snap story "only one I trust is the bag?"

@Chipnthingz reacted:

“Fellas this the type of treatment we deserve. Don't settle lol.”

Vv@Ugly mf commented:

“My girl would've gave me $23mill but aye congratulations.”

@noahtrax reacted:

“My shawty gave me 100k for my bday.”

@Amandaaa said:

“Girl how do I get money like this I want to do this for my man.”

@Dré commented:

“My girl gave me 150k just because.”

@JJR8388 said:

“This the most ghetto shiit I've ever seen. Bittch took out a loan.”

Watch the video below:

Lady gifts parents cash, 2 smartphones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind daughter who recently completed her one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme showed great gratitude to her parents.

The lady (@raybeautyempire) withdrew a little from her saved allawee and bought two smartphones for her parents to appreciate them. She said she wanted them to have them as gifts for all the prayers they have done for her. The lady took the phones to the village.

The ex-corps member did not meet her mother, so she gave her father his phone and a bundle of cash for him. The lady later found her mum and gave her hers. The woman expressed her gratitude with a shout in a video.

Source: Legit.ng