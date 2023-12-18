A young man who rose from poverty to build his own house shared his amazing journey in a video that touched many hearts

The video showed how he started with nothing but a motorcycle and worked his way up to wealth and success

He also gave a tour of his stunning mansion, which featured dazzling interior designs

The man shows his house. Photo credit: @worldxx01/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yungstar empire reacted:

“God wetin dey happen to me? l be spoon?”

Ema _nation said:

“@Worid pls like hoW much do u spent to build a house pls. I want to serious by next year.”

Highest bee wrote:

“Person Use this house yesterday AJE.”

KingDanny 0:

“Congratulations Sportybet please.”

User4373262740652:

“Saying big congratulations from dubai.”

Dreamcheesser1999:

“NO felling e come dey be me like say I no dey try abi no be hustle all this people's dey hustle so.”

Ashanti m:

“Congrats bro e no easy.”

