The high cost of road transportation has hit a lady hard, as her plan to travel home for Christmas was affected

The lady, who is based in Lagos, got to the park with her bag but gave up and returned home amid tears after hearing the price

A video of the girl being recorded as she shed tears in her room has emerged online and got people talking

A Nigerian lady broke down in tears after discovering the cost of travelling to Enugu by road.

The lady's friend videoed her as she wept in the room and shared the clip on the social media platform TikTok.

Explaining the reason for her friend's tears in detail, @chiomachiomaa said she had wanted to travel to Enugu by road at night.

The Lagos-based lady had packed her bag and stormed the park, only to give up and return home after two transport companies told her it would cost over N40k.

@chiomachiomaa added that the lady's money at hand was N15k short of the bus fare. The clip made many emotional.

Mixed reactions greeted the video

Yvonne Eke said:

"U no plan ur self since u use ur money go the buy sharwama and ice cream go the give man."

user6368875974610 said:

"Abeg am seeing upto a hundred & something comment's #1000 each from all of us will go a long way for her d tears is so touching."

Diamond said:

"Chaii.

"She don miss her parents...Who know wen last she traveled last..."

Darling Bobo said:

"Omorrr nawaoo.

"I think say dem say Tinubu reduce TP.

"But where is she traveling to and from?"

user5507773741114 said:

"Chai, this country,

"Make she call her boyfriend for assistance nah chai."

sweetgal181 said:

"I dey agoo am travel with my husband to Anambra let her come and travel with us but she go stop for Onitsha."

chenko1113 said:

''Someone is ready to assist her here how much did she need to complete the one she has."

Tinubu increases list of transport companies offering 50% price slash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported President Tinubu had increased the list of road transport companies offering a 50% price slash.

This was announced through the president's aide, Temitope Ajayi, on Saturday, December 23, who further listed three ways travellers can access the freebies on the transport company.

According to Temitope, the development was in the spirit of Christmas and in line with President Tinubu's administration's Presidential Travel Relief Initiative, noting that the development was announced by ABC Transport company.

Source: Legit.ng