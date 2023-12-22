A Nigerian man and his beautiful girlfriend have tied the knot after dating for almost a decade

In a video shared by his wife on TikTok, she revealed that they were in a relationship for eight years

The video melted many hearts as social media users praised the cute couple for staying true to each other until marriage

A man who dated his girlfriend for almost 10 years has finally married her, and their wedding video has emerged online.

In the video posted by Arike Ade, it was revealed that the resilient couple were in a relationship for eight years.

The man and his woman tied the knot after dating for eight years. Photo credit: TikTok/@arikeade5858.

Source: TikTok

A throwback photo accompanying the video showed they were young when they first started dating.

In another video, Arike's husband was spotted dancing with uncontrollable excitement on their wedding day.

The lady wrote on TikTok:

"Eight years in relationship, fresh in marriage. I'm emotional right now. God it's left to you. Guide us through the journey. Because marriage is not for the weak."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man marries a lady he dated for eight years

Netizens impressed by the couple's love story praised them for their steadfastness.

@IDERAMI said:

"Eight years keh? Just one month I don collect last warning o."

@nana_ayeesha22 said:

"I did 11 years and tomorrow is our big day."

@RUKKY said:

"Congratulations. Mine is 5th year and I just find out he already impregnated a girl."

@prettychris23 commented:

"Omo, I can’t wait for 8 years ooo."

@Temmytee said:

"My 4 years relationship self nah everyday i Dey fight."

@Hellhound reacted:

"Eight years? Una wan study medicine."

@SON & MUM said:

"Your union is blessed. And mine too. Even if my boo and I no get pictures to prove our 17 years of relationship before marriage. Na Nokia 3310 cos am."

Source: Legit.ng