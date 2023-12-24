A Nigerian lady who met an American man online finally joined him after two years they started dating

Before the day of her departure, the lady stocked her bag with different local foodstuffs for the trip

The lady's family celebrated her American visa as they escorted her to the airport in an emotional video

A Nigerian lady has joined the pool of people who are enjoying the benefits of interracial relationships.

The lady got an American visa two years after she fell in love with a white man who helped facilitate her travel.

The lady posed with her oyinbo lover. Photo source: @merciblack1

Source: TikTok

Lady's US visa approved

She (@merciblack1) rejoiced after her visa was approved. She made sure to pack enough foodstuff for the long journey.

Her family members said final farewells to her at the airport before she boarded her flight.

In America, her oyinbo lover was happy to welcome her. He held her hands as he drove her home from the airport.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

NGOZI said:

"I couldn’t even post anything after all the recording I did, but I don sha japa."

Eddy Nicky said:

"My uk visa was denied June dis year... I applied again and I’m expecting a decision between now and January.... pls someone should pray for me."

Juliet asked:

"Am happy for you dear how long did everything take?"

She replied:

"2 years."

Evie said:

"Finally ooo you deserve it girl!"

callMheChichi said:

"Omo dem go hold me the day I go japa cos I go cry taya."

_diamondd3 said:

"My turn dey come."

@jennykamsysharon22 said:

"Even though I don't have money to make any step of travelling out I still tap from ur blessings dear, congratulations."

Natasha & Gift said:

"Yayyyyyyyyy! So excited and happy for you girl!! Where in the are you specifically?"

Simi said:

"I can’t wait to congratulate my big sis like this."

Another lady joined husband abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared the moment she joined her husband in Canada after one year of a long-distance relationship.

The lady (@mahreesa) waved her international passport after she collected it with a Canadian visa.

Source: Legit.ng