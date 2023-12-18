A smitten man pleaded with Nanny Rosie to say yes to his proposal

The young man, who had been captivated by the stunning mum-of-three since her rise to fame a few weeks ago, was convinced that she was his soulmate

When Nanny Rosie posted a new video on TikTok showing off her fun side, the man renewed his appeal to her to give him a chance

A lovesick man desperately implored Nanny Rosie to accept his heartfelt proposal.

The young man, who had been mesmerised by the gorgeous mum-of-three ever since she became a viral sensation a few weeks ago, believed that she was the perfect match for him.

Suitor seeks her hand in marriage. Photo credit: @rozalinnachocolatebae/TikTok

Source: TikTok

When Nanny Rosie shared a new video on TikTok where she displayed her playful personality, the man seized the opportunity to restate his case to her to grant him a chance to win her over.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User1839510984523 reacted:

“After all that fame, you still don't have an lphone yet.”

Annablues3:

“Nakupenda sana Sam a Ugandan, how did do with my Swahili.”

User36390299040123:

“Hello rossie pliZ marry me.”

Jack-u:

“Wow my cute darling, I need you dear answer me please.”

Dalvin:

“Hello love, it's a new horizon... more blessings.”

Devee199:

“You are blessed dear.”

Janosh bungoma:

“Much love dear.”

Gianna Grispel:

“Woooh woooh she is so cUute.”

Berhane Aynalem:

“Rosei yoU are the best lady may god blesse you and your family amen.”

Geena:

“Mama was nice to see you this evening tukienda home ..you are such a humble girl..God bless you kabisa.”

Nanny who went viral over moment with employer’s kids speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young woman named Rosie, who captured the hearts of her employer's children, where she worked as a nanny, has spoken about herself.

In the 10-minute video that moved people to tears, the lady said she decided to move to Lebanon after her marriage failed to seek greener pastures and sustain her kids.

The lady said she was initially scared when she decided to go to the Gulf. Due to this fear, she prayed hard to find a good family to work with.

Source: Legit.ng