A Nigerian man with a Twitter handle @_folarin has announced a scholarship that would sponsor five deserving students from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) for six months.

He said that each student would receive N20,000 monthly to support their education expenses, such as tuition fees, books, and transportation.

The applicants must be a student of UNILORIN and have a CGPA of 3.45 or higher at the time of application. The generous gesture was applauded by some of the university students who expressed their gratitude and appreciation.

