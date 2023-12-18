A Nigerian travel expert has said it is possible for one to move to Sweden without spending money

According to the expert, Waka Waka Doctor, relocating to Sweeden just got easier with the availability of mouthwatering scholarships

Waka Waka Doctor revealed that the Swedish Scholarship for Global Professionals is available to Nigerian students as well

A Nigerian travel expert has said it is possible to relocate to Sweden as a masters student for free.

In information he released on YouTube, Waka Waka Doctor revealed that there are a number of scholarship opportunities that take care of full tuition fees and travel expenses.

The scholarship covers full tuition and travel expenses.

Source: Getty Images

He said one of such scholarship opportunities in Sweden is the Scholarship for Global Professionals.

The Scholarship for Global Professionals is available to students from 41 countries, Nigeria inclusive.

He wrote:

"You can move to Sweden for FREE. Full tuition fee coverage. Payment of SEK 12,000 to cover your living expenses throughout the study period. Insurance against illness and accident. A travel grant of SEK 15,000."

Information on the Sweden Institute's website reads:

"Do you want to contribute to the sustainable development of your home country and region? Are you looking for an international experience? The Swedish Institute awards academic scholarships for master’s studies to global professionals from 41 countries. Through the scholarship, the Swedish Institute (SI) aim to develop a network of future global leaders that will contribute to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and drive the development of their home countries forward. "

According to the website, the application for the 2025/2026 Scholarship for Global Professionals opens on February 12, 2024. However, those interested could start preparing their documents.

See the information below:

