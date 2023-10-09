25-year-old, Jubril Ojedele, has graduated with first-class honours in Civil Engineering from the University of Ibadan (UI)

Ojedele had also bagged a distinction in ordinary national diploma from a polytechnic in 2014 before gaining admission to UI

He disclosed that he read ahead of others and teaching his classmates contributed to his academic success

Oyo state - A first-class graduate in Civil Engineering from the University of Ibadan (UI) Jubril Ojedele, has narrated how he was able to achieve such a remarkable academic feat.

The 25-year-old said he read for hours because he needed to read ahead of others, so he could assist some of his struggling colleagues.

UI First-class graduate, Jubril Ojedele

The Oyo state indigene stated this during an interview with The Punch.

Speaking on how he was able to achieve the first-class honours, Ojedele said:

“After praying rigorously for success, I focused on consistent effort, effective study techniques, seeking help when needed and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. I also maintained a positive mindset and reflected on my performance.

“Mostly, I strived to teach others when they came knocking for help. It helped me achieve so much with perfection. These strategies contributed to my success and can serve as valuable lessons for other students striving for academic excellence.”

He further stated that he had an ordinary national diploma from a polytechnic in 2014 before gaining admission to UI.

Ojedele said he finished with a distinction in his previous school, and was also the best graduating student in his department.

He disclosed that he got 12 awards for his as an undergraduate and for bagging a first-class degree.

"I had about 12 awards and recognitions to my name while in the university.

