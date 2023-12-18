A captivating video showing a Nigerian man's excitement on his son's wedding day has gone viral

The proud father couldn't contain his joy as he continuously snapped pictures of his new daughter-in-law during her traditional wedding ceremony

Netizens however flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to the man's gestures towards his daughter-in-law

An elderly Nigerian man has become the centre of attention after a video from his son's wedding ceremony surfaced on the internet.

As the traditional wedding ceremony unfolded, the proud father couldn't help but express his joy about his daughter-in-law.

Man dotes on daughter-in-law during wedding Photo credit: @thesabiradio/X app.

Source: Twitter

Father-in-law takes pictures of bride, kisses her hand

With a beaming smile, he captured precious moments of his new daughter-in-law, ensuring that her beauty and happiness were forever preserved.

At one point in the video, he held her hand and kissed her while she blushed so hard with her clean teeth on display.

His enthusiasm was palpable as he meticulously took each shot, clearly cherishing the opportunity to document this special occasion.

The video showcased the father-in-law's genuine happiness and his desire to capture every detail of his daughter-in-law's joyous day.

Netizens react to video of father-in-law taking pictures of bride

The video garnered numerous reactions from netizens who flooded the comments section with their interpretations of the father-in-law's excitement.

@busyfin reacted:

“All I'm seeing is bride and groom. Where is the groom's father?”

@LaceVine commented:

“What if she's one of the dad's sugar babies but the son doesn't know.”

@nat said:

“With a father-in-law like this, rest assured you're in the safest hands.”

@sandybabyonyii reacted:

"I was my father Inlaw's 5&6, the only one who he shares his cup with. Death took him away from me. Can't forget the tight hug he gave me before passing on to be with God few mins later. I know he is watching over my family cause that man is surely with the Angels in heaven.”

@lamslickemy said:

“This one na the father in law spec.”

@Ada_mummy said:

“The guy must have been nearing 40 and has terrible character. The father can't believe they've tricked this fine babe into marrying him.”

@sutreal said:

"Me I go deck my papa o. This story no clear."

@jenixw added:

"Husband or Father-in-law?"

Watch the video below:

Lady shares messages her boyfriend's dad sent to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Olamide, has taken to social media to show off messages her boyfriend's dad sent her on WhatsApp. The texts she released on TikTok showed the man fondly called her "My beautiful Olamide baby."

Other texts showed that he always viewed things she posts on her WhatsApp status and reacted lovingly. The man also talked about his son, Ayomide, with the lady in a manner that suggests he approved of their relationship.

This observation was further supported by one of the texts where he addressed her as 'my wifey', meaning my wife. Netizens gushed over the man's caring attitude.

