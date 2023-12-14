A TikTok video showing a cute 8-month-old baby imitating her family's dog has taken the internet by storm

The intriguing video captured the baby acting just like the dog while her surprised mother filmed the moment

Netizens who watched the clip took to the comments section to share their relatable experiences

A beautiful mother has left netizens in stitches after sharing a video of her eight-month-old baby.

The video shared via her official account @agandana on TikTok showed her baby closely observing the dog's actions and then mimicking the dog with surprising accuracy.

Baby stuns netizens with perfect imitation of dog

The baby seemed to mirror every move of her family's furry companion, leaving netizens in awe.

Sharing the video, the woman wrote;

“I think our 8 month old is copying our dog. Are we crazy? Every time he does it she does it.”

Reactions as baby imitates dog

Many netizens expressed their delight and shared their stories of babies imitating pets.

The behaviour is not uncommon as babies always tend to observe and mimic the actions of those around them.

As the video continues to circulate, netizens flooded the comments section with their relatable experiences.

Parents and pet owners alike shared anecdotes of their little ones imitating pets.

@Olivia Efaw said:

“She copied his whole flow.”

@Benji Temba said:

“As long as she doesn't start barking I think we are ok.”

@T said:

“She wanna be like her big brother fr.”

@Karla Teee reacted:

Nooo my daughter did this. At 2 she popped a squat and #2 in the yard because the dog does it.”

@Miss_EJ reacted:

“My girl is 1 doing this. We only has a dog until like 6 months if her life.. is crazy to think she learned this so early!”

@Malia reacted:

“She gotta be my fav baby ever.”

Watch the video below:

