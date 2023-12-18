A young Nigerian lady was recently sighted in church using a POS machine to record some amazing moments of the service

While others used their expensive phones, she made the most of what she had without feeling ashamed about it

The hilarious video has sparked various reactions online with many finding her resourcefulness amusing

A Nigerian lady has caught the attention of netizens with her unique choice of recording device during a recent church concert.

While those around her used high-end smartphones to capture the moment, she happily danced, wielding a POS machine.

Woman smartly records church service with POS machine

The video shared on TikTok by @_loveth4 showcased the woman joyfully ensuring she captured the best view with her unconventional recording device.

As she danced and recorded, the sound of amused laughter was heard in the background from those who noticed her ingenious approach.

Netizens react to lady's unconventional recording device

The video sparked a flurry of reactions on social media platforms with users expressing their amusement and admiration for the lady's resourcefulness.

Verah said:

“No let anybody pressure you o.”

Your baby reacted:

“I like how shameless we are in church.”

Pleasure said:

“Na network I dey find y u video me.”

GRACE ACE wrote:

“Who knows her? Tell her I want to gift her a phone for xmas.”

Rayce said:

“There was network that day maybe she was still settling a transaction.”

Lady doing POS business weeps as N75k turns to paper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shocking incident of a POS scam in Nigeria has surfaced online. A POS operator was duped of N75,000 by a crafty con artist who used counterfeit money to pay for a bank transfer.

In a now-viral TikTok video, the victim, a woman who runs a small shop with a POS terminal, was approached by the alleged scammer, pretending to be a customer. He requested to make a bank transfer of N75,000 from her POS machine and handed over a bundle of cash to her as payment.

However, she was horrified to find out later that the cash she received was actually paper notes that were carefully wrapped with genuine naira bills on the top and bottom. The scammer had managed to deceive her with his fake money and escape with her hard-earned money.

