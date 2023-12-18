In a heartbreaking video, a Nigerian man has lamented online over what became of his American visa

Several days ago, the young man was over the moon after receiving his US visa and displayed it on social media

However, in a shocking turn of events, the US hopeful displayed what a rat did to his visa as he cried out

A Nigerian man has lamented on social media after a rat destroyed his United States visa.

Legit.ng had reported how the man took to TikTok to celebrate his US visa approval funnily.

He displayed what was left of his US visa. Photo Credit: @akomayes

Source: TikTok

In a viral clip, he put the visa under his bed after displaying it and used the American flag as his bedsheet.

Several days later, he showed the new look of the visa. Lamenting, he advised people to always keep their passports safe after getting their visas.

His new clip has gone viral, with many attributing the unfortunate incident to his 'village people.'

Watch the video below:

Internet users share their thoughts on his situation

Edwin Big Bro said:

"The immigration can allow u to travel .. as long as you are in the system."

Pinocchio said:

"My friend gave to his mom to hide his passport with American Visa in, she digged the floor in her room Berried it and cover by carpet for 1 months."

Noel Falkov said:

"Omg so sorry, hope it’s not too close to your travel date. Jesus gba wa ooo."

houseofbread90 said:

"Your village people are strong."

KaayJaay said:

"Barack Obama in the background laughing hard."

Ruby said:

"Ahhhh village people re oo.

"But Obama bhind you is laughing so hard."

IkeDollar said:

"The embassy well reissue it, as long as you’ve been approved, send an email to them, then schedule a new date and you’ll get it issued."

Lady emotional after getting her US visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was emotional after receiving her US visa.

Expressing her emotions, Ibiayo wrote about bursting into uncontrollable tears upon receiving the news of her visa approval. She wrote:

“When my US vis was approved on my second attempt, I burst into uncontrollable tears.”

The video she shared confirmed her overwhelming joy and relief and highlighted the significance of the achievement for her.

Source: Legit.ng