Man Shares the Funny Toasting Line He Used to Win His Wife’s Love on Twitter

A Nigerian man sent a witty tweet to a woman he liked, telling her he wanted to marry her

The woman was amused by his humour and agreed to chat with him

They soon discovered they had a lot in common and fell in love

Two years ago, a Nigerian man saw a woman’s profile on Twitter and was instantly smitten by her beauty and charm.

He decided to send her a tweet, but not just any tweet. He wanted to make her laugh and catch her attention, so he wrote a funny message that expressed his intention to marry her.

Couple started their relationship online. Photo credit: @muhammad/Twitter

He hoped she would reply and not ignore him.

The woman was surprised and amused by his tweet. She found his humour appealing and decided to give him a chance.

She replied to his tweet and they started chatting. They soon realised they had a lot in common and enjoyed each other’s company.

They exchanged phone numbers and continued their conversation offline. After sometime, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and get married.

