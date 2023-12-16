A Nigerian man found out his friend, for whom he had been very open about his relocation processes, traveled to the UK without his knowledge

The friend called him from Heathrow Airport, claiming he was stranded and needed help

The man narrated the incident on Twitter indicating that no one can be trusted

A Nigerian man was shocked to discover that his friend had traveled to the UK without his knowledge, even though he had been very open to him about his relocation,

The man said he had shared his travel plans and visa details with his friend, who lived near the visa office in Ikeja, Lagos.

He said he was looking forward to moving to the UK for a better life, and had other plans which had been sharing with his friend.

However, on the day he was supposed to fly, he received a call from his friend, who claimed he was stranded at Heathrow Airport in London.

The man said he felt betrayed and angry, and wondered how his friend could do such a thing.

