A lady residing in Canada decided not to allow the heavy cold and snow to waste as she used it to make her drinks cool

In a video trending on social media, the lady, Lyndichou, was spotted sticking bottles of drinks into the snow

The video sparked many hilarious reactions among her followers, with some indicating that they still want to be in Canada

A lady resident in Canada made use of heavy snow to cool her drinks, and she shared a video to show the moment.

In the video, Lyndichou was seen carefully sticking many bottles of drink into the snow and leaving them there to get cold.

She had her body all covered with clothes to protect herself from the unbearable cold. She brought out the bottles of drink and carefully arranged them in the snow.

While some just laughed off the video, others said they would still like to travel and live in Canada despite the cold and snow.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady uses snow to cool her drinks

@It's Alice said:

"God only knows why it doesn't snow in Africa."

@install asked

"What is the easiest visa to enter Canada?"

@makmakkomfufrank said:

"Does snow make the area cold?"

@Roi Manitou commented:

"In Brampton, you don't even need snow."

@Grandpa said:

"The place where I currently want to set foot please, my God may Canada be my promised land."

@Titilope546 said:

"God, let me see and experience this."

@sandra good423 said:

"I’m in Ghana ..is snowing heavily here too ..I can’t go out."

@David Albert said:

"If una like make una show me fire... I will still come to Canada in Jesus' name."

@€mmanuel said:

"Come to us here in Russia, and you will see. The bottle breaks frozen after 5 minutes."

