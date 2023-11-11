A woman has garnered attention and support from netizens after confidently showcasing her postpartum body

With three babies in three years, she proudly embraced her big tummy and encouraged others to do the same

Netizens have flooded the comments section, expressing agreement and admiration for her body-positive message

In a recent TikTok video, a mother @ifysworld fearlessly displayed her postpartum body while dancing and celebrating herself.

While sharing the video, she noted that she was not ashamed of her body even though she still had tummy fat.

Mum of three flaunts her big belly. Photo credit: @ifysworld/TikTok.

Mum of 3 proudly flaunts big tummy

The woman revealed that she had given birth to three children under three years and had already given up on having a flat tummy for life.

Her unapologetic confidence and refusal to conform to societal expectations of a flat stomach struck a chord with viewers.

She captioned the video:

"POV: Shamelessly flaunting my body after 3 babies in 3 years. Nothing concerns me and flat tummy. My body after giving birth to 3 children under 3 years. Count me out of the flat tummy gang."

Netizens react as mum of 3 flaunts big tummy

The comments section of Ifysworld's TikTok video was flooded with supportive messages from netizens.

Many praised her for embracing her body and challenging the notion that a flat tummy was the only ideal postpartum outcome.

@miriandike997 commented;

“No bi small thing them go talk tieyale oh.”

@annabelleborkloe said:

“My same here after 3 kids oooh we no they mind anyone.”

@BEE reacted:

“Don't do it for anybody. Do it for yourself. Look good for yourself, period.”

@Ima commented:

“E be like our belle con big pass who don born 3.”

@Teddy said:

“Your tummy is fine.”

@user3028665455842

“See fine stomach.”

@bemidelijoysolomo said:

“So beautiful.”

@NSONG'S closet SaEsa said:

“My sister we no mind weh.”

